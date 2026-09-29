Fair Isaac Aktie
WKN: 873369 / ISIN: US3032501047
|
29.09.2026 16:12:26
Fair Isaac Stock Drops 22% On FHFA's Structural Changes About Mortgage Pricing
(RTTNews) - Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) are falling about 22 percent in Tuesday morning trading after the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced structural changes to mortgage pricing, which would challenge the company's credit scoring monopoly.
The company's stock is currently trading at $656.69, down 21.97 percent or $184.78, over the previous close of $840.89 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $656.00 and $1,998.01 in the past one year.
FHFA Director Bill Pulte announced on the social media platform that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will combine their separate pricing matrices into a single, unified system. The new system will include VantageScore, a credit scoring model developed by the three major credit bureaus, alongside the traditional FICO Classic score.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fair Isaac Corp.
|
28.07.26
|Ausblick: Fair Isaac stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.26
|Ausblick: Fair Isaac präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Fair Isaac Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fair Isaac Corp.
|546,50
|-25,75%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich tief im Minus -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- Börsen in Asien schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war ein knappes Plus zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Dienstag auf unsicherem Terrain. Anleger in Asien waren mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.