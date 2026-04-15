Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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16.04.2026 01:51:00
Fair Isaac Stock Is Down 40% This Year. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO), best known for its FICO credit scoring system, is facing intense pressure from multiple fronts in 2026, leading to a precipitous decline in its stock price. For investors who watched Fair Isaac soar in the first half of this decade, the recent troubles have many questioning whether this is a buying opportunity or a significant warning sign.Competition, regulatory, and legal pressures have caused some investor anxiety this year. Fair Isaac's white-knuckle grip on credit scores could be loosening because of all three. VantageScore 4.0, offered by VantageScore Solutions, poses the greatest competitive threat because of its pricing. It could very much challenge FICO's domination in the mortgage sector. On the political side, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley questioned whether Fair Isaac's extremely high operating margins and compound annual growth rate over the past few years reflect the market it competes within or monopolistic tendencies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fair Isaac Corp.
|903,00
|3,85%
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