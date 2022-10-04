Fair Trade USA™ Surpasses $1 Billion in Impact to Communities Worldwide

More than 1,500 industry partners ethically source their products with Fair Trade Certified™

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fair Trade Month, Fair Trade USA™ celebrates the momentous milestone of exceeding $1B in financial impact to farmers, workers, fishers, and communities around the globe.

This Fair Trade Month, Fair Trade USA™ celebrates the momentous milestone of exceeding $1B in financial impact.

Since its inception in 1998, and in partnership with more than 1,500 companies who have chosen Fair Trade Certified™ to meet their sustainability goals, farmers, workers, and fishers across 51 countries have been able to access markets in a more equitable way and earn more fair pay for their hard work. This ecosystem is increasing consumer trust and brand awareness in an evolving market. Today's consumer wants products that are sourced responsibly by companies that invest in fair trade certification.

"I'm proud that this milestone stems from the many relationships cultivated by our team over the past two decades," said Paul Rice, CEO and Founder of Fair Trade USA. "Our industry partners are committed to our fair trade model. We continue to welcome new partners into our rapidly growing certification program. In the near future, we hope to provide $1B a year in financial impact to these communities."

Fair Trade USA is leading the charge toward sustainable development and responsible business by forming fair and honest partnerships across the globe. Its theory of change model explains how Fair Trade USA programs work together to impact the livelihoods of farmers, workers, and fishers over time.

For more information about Fair Trade USA, visit the website.

About Fair Trade USA

Fair Trade USA, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of fair trade products in North America. Offering award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs that improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains, its trusted Fair Trade Certified™ seal on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent fair trade standards. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world.

Contact Information:

Fair Trade USA

Vernaé Graham

Senior Manager, Public Relations

vgraham@fairtradeusa.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-trade-usa-surpasses-1-billion-in-impact-to-communities-worldwide-301640336.html

SOURCE Fair Trade USA