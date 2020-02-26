Fairlane Products Launches The Gripshape Application For Custom Robot Gripper Fingers

FRASER, Mich., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairlane® Products (Fraser, MI), a leading manufacturer of workholding and positioning components, announces the launch of the web-based GripShape application that allows users to design and purchase custom robot gripper fingers, available online at www.gripshape.com. GripShape offers design services, a design configurator, and manufacturing services for tooling robot grippers. The interface is easy to use and requires no CAD experience to customize a one-of-a-kind design in minutes.

The GripShape configurator is an intuitive application that is changing how custom robot gripper fingers are designed and purchased. The GripShape configurator offers an automated process for users to design their own gripper fingers in about ten minutes. The design is made and assembled by Fairlane using additive manufacturing and CNC machining. As an alternative, the user can choose to purchase the CAD download to machine or 3D print at their facility or with another vendor.

"Since the beginning, our products have supported 'points of contact'," explained Justin Gordon, president of Fairlane Products. "From serrated gripper inserts in lathe chuck jaws, swivel positioners and rest pads in stationary fixtures to rollers and bumpers in material handling applications, Fairlane products can be found in industrial automation at the point of workpiece contact. It is with this same attention to workpiece contact that we developed GripShape."

With GripShape, users start by choosing a representative workpiece and adjusting its size. Next, they adjust the finger length, grip width, grasp type and more. As the design is fine-tuned, users can refresh the model to see the changes instantly. If the gripper fingers require revisions or other design optimization, users may request a quote in the purchasing section of the configurator and complete the form. Once complete, users can download parasolid CAD files to review the designs in their own CAD projects. As an option, Fairlane will review the design, provide basic feedback and quote the requested revisions.

For many applications, designing functional robot gripper fingers can be complex and sensitive. GripShape Solutions is for applications and customers who require full service gripper design. An engineer will work with you to understand the specifics of your application and help design a gripper for your project. This option includes a parasolid CAD model, prototype finger set and/or a production ready finger set. Examples of design revisions range from incorporating a user's workpiece, to adding basic features for part centering.

Fairlane Products designs, manufactures and stocks a range of standard components used in machine tool workholding, specialty fastening and material handling. Our related business, Fixtureworks, supplies an extended range of standard machine components and complete workholding solutions.

Fairlane Products

33792 Doreka • Fraser, MI 48026. For further editorial information, contact: Tel: 586-294-6100 • Toll Free: 800-548-2935 Nick Jenks www.fairlaneproducts.com njenks@fairlaneproducts.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairlane-products-launches-the-gripshape-application-for-custom-robot-gripper-fingers-301011999.html

SOURCE Fairlane Products