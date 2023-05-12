Fairmont Mayakoba to host an exclusive Mother's Day experience

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Fairmont's ongoing commitment to create the most memorable and unique experiences for its guests, the award-winning AAA-5 Diamond Fairmont Mayakoba will be hosting an exotic culinary experience and symphonic concert to celebrate Mother's Day.

The exciting dining experience occurred on May 10th and is scheduled for another edition on May 14th. It's presented by Chef Heriberto Flores, one of Mexico's most sought-after culinary superstars. Owner of the renowned Nostalgia restaurant in the central highlands' town of San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chef Heriberto's cuisine pays homage to the local flavors and festivals that take place in towns throughout southern Mexico.

Nostalgia restaurant was created in 2015 to promote the gastronomy and culture of the Oaxaca region with a delightful twist on traditional dishes featuring moles, tlayudas, tamales, enchiladas as well as the chocolate and mezcal commonly found in this region. With a delectable 6-course dinner planned for his Mother's Day visit to Fairmont Mayakoba, Chef Heriberto is certain to deliver an inspired once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic experience next to the blue Caribbean Sea.

Chef Heriberto's exquisite dinner will be followed by another exceptional Fairmont experience, its "Symphony in a Cenote". Imagine being serenaded by a symphonic orchestra set in a mystical Mayan cenote where you'll savor delectable tapas and sip refreshing cocktails. Sacred to the Mayan community, cenotes are known for their pristine, clear, cool water surrounded by limestone walls, creating an extraordinary venue for a musical journey to the center of the earth. You'll be entertained with classic melodies, as well as contemporary pop, from artists like Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Toto, Ed Sheeran, Queen, and more. This special event is part of Fairmont's initiative to offer its guests experiences that go "All Beyond Limits", where the luxury hotel company pushes the limits of possibility with experiences you have to see to believe, popping up at the most iconic hotels and resorts in the world.

