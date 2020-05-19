Fairstead Welcomes Industry Veterans Kevin Day and Robert Dunn to Asset Management Team

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairstead, a fully-integrated real estate firm committed to affordable housing, announced the appointment of Kevin Day as Vice President of Asset Management for its affordable properties and Robert Dunn as Vice President of Asset Management overseeing mixed-income.

Both are highly-experienced asset management professionals and represent the latest step in the firm's expansion strategy and commitment to drawing top talent within the industry to its growing team. They will be based out of Fairstead's New York headquarters.

"The addition of Kevin and Rob is another critical step in Fairstead's national growth strategy," said Will Blodgett, co-founder and partner at Fairstead. "High quality, innovative asset management remains a critical component to our operation and Kevin and Rob bring incredible experience to the team. They are well-regarded industry leaders who embody Fairstead's characteristics of integrity, empathy, innovation and experience. We look forward to continuing the important work of providing people with a great place to live, regardless of income."

About Kevin Day

In his new role at Fairstead, Day oversees a team designed to maximize operations and ensure compliance of the Fairstead portfolio, as well as to assess and execute potential capital transactions. He has over fifteen years of experience in real estate finance and management, with a focus on affordable multifamily housing.

Prior to Fairstead, Day founded evopolis Inc., a real estate investment and consulting firm that developed projects and helped owners and investors achieve their goals. Before that, he led the Affordable Housing Portfolio Management team in AIG's Global Real Estate group, where he evaluated and developed strategies for a 900 property LIHTC portfolio, and led a team to execute over 300 sales, recapitalizations, and market conversions.

During his career, Day has also worked for Harvard University, the National Equity Fund and the NYC Housing Authority. He holds a Master's Degree in Public Policy from Harvard University, and a B.A. from Wesleyan University.

About Robert Dunn

As Vice President of Asset Management for Fairstead, Dunn is focused on managing and expanding the firm's mixed-income housing portfolio. Prior to joining Fairstead, Dunn spent seven years at HUBBNYC Properties, a New York based, vertically integrated owner/operator focused on the acquisition and management of value-add investment properties. In his latest role with HUBBNYC, he was responsible for directing the asset management group, overseeing property management, and assisting with capital transactions. HUBBNYC's portfolio comprises approximately 50 investments in NYC, including 750 apartment units and 120 commercial spaces.

Previous to that, Dunn worked in asset management at Long Wharf Capital, a value-add investment fund focused on multifamily, retail, office, industrial and hospitality assets across the domestic United States. His responsibilities there included property level portfolio management valued at nearly $1B. Earlier in his career, Dunn served with Meridian Investments where he raised private equity for Section 42 affordable housing projects across the United States. Dunn holds a Master's Degree of Professional Studies in Real Estate from Cornell University and a B.A. from Colgate University.

About Fairstead

Fairstead is a vertically integrated real estate investor, owner, operator and developer specializing in affordable and mixed-income housing. Since 2013, Fairstead has acquired and/or developed more than $4 Billion of multifamily property across the country, and today owns a portfolio of 11,500 apartments in 14 states. The company's comprehensive platform provides hands-on expertise across all multifamily disciplines, including acquisitions, development, design and construction, energy and sustainability, property management and social services. For more information, visit www.fairstead.com.

