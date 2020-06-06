Faith Lutheran High School Provides Seniors a One-of-a-Kind, Vegas-Style Graduation Experience Thanks to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Lutheran High School's class of 2020 had a unique graduation ceremony this year thanks to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). On May 22, 256 students received their diploma as they drove across the start-finish line of the 1.5-mile superspeedway and then continued around the speedway for an approximate one-mile victory lap before exiting the speedway. The students and their families were able to hear the commencement address and remarks from the valedictorian on their car radios via the speedway's low-power FM transmitter.

"We originally planned to have a traditional commencement at a local church but with the health and well-being of our students, faculty and students' families in mind, having a crowd of 3,000 people in one building was not an option," said Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO, Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School. "Our seniors have worked hard this academic year. We wanted to recognize their efforts and we're so grateful for the LVMS making itself available to help provide an unforgettable graduation experience for our seniors."

"We were happy to show our support for the graduates of Faith Lutheran with this unique commencement opportunity," said LVMS President Chris Powell. "While this is certainly not the ceremony they expected when the school year began, it was memorable and one we hope they will recall fondly for years to come."

About Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School

Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School is Nevada's largest private school and the largest Lutheran school in the United States, serving more than 1,900 students from the Las Vegas Valley and abroad. The school, on a 50-acre, state-of-the-art campus near Downtown Summerlin, offers advanced middle school and high school college preparatory curriculum and extensive athletic, fine arts, and after school activities in a distinctively Christian environment.

The school's mission is Everyone Prepared! Everyone Saved! For more information, call 702-804-4400 or visit www.FaithLutheranLV.org.

Seniors from Faith Lutheran receive their diploma as they cross the finish line at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and take a victory lap.

