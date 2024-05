Fake Monet and Renoir on eBay among 40 counterfeits identified using AI

Paintings identified as fake using cutting-edge technology are ‘tip of the iceberg’ specialist Dr Carina Popovici saysA “Monet” and a “Renoir” are among up to 40 fake paintings that are being offered for sale on eBay , according to research by a leading expert.Dr Carina Popovici, a specialist in authenticating artwork, said she applied cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to pictures advertised on the online platform and was shocked to discover that many had a “high probability” of being “not authentic”. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel