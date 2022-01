Faker NPM package back on track after malicious coding incident

In the wake of a recent incident that wreaked havoc on the NPM package registry, a new group of maintainers is reestablishing the Faker project, making it a community effort. The previous maintainer had sabotaged the Faker NPM package with malicious code, impacting more than 2,500 other NPM packages that depend on it.The Faker JavaScript library generates mock data for testing and development. A group of engineers has created a GitHub repo for the new Faker package and released previous versions at @faker-js/faker on NPM.To read this article in full, please click here