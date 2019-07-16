Falco eMotors Achieves UL, CSA and CE Certification for the Epoch HVLS Fans

DULLES, Va., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Falco eMotors today announced that with the recent certification of its Epoch HVLS (High Volume Low Speed) fans, it now has received UL and CSA listing certification and authorization to mark from Intertek for five ground-breaking direct drive HVLS fan platforms. UL and CSA standards are the most widely recognized independent product safety certifications for the HVLS ceiling fans.

All five HVLS platforms have passed hundreds of trials as part of Falco's stringent testing program. Falco eMotors' manufacturing facility in India is the first Indian facility to provide a full lineup of HVLS fans which are certified with UL, CSA and CE standards.

Falco eMotor's UL and CSA -listed and CE certified product offering includes active power factor corrected Epoch 0.5, Epoch 1.0, Epoch 2.0, Epoch 3.0 and Epoch 4.0 platforms covering fan diameters from 6-ft to 24-ft with 3 or 5 blades and input power consumption of less than 1.5hp (1.2kW).

"UL and CSA listing certifications are a critical milestone that can take companies months or even years to secure," said Rakesh Dhawan, President, and CEO of Falco eMotors Inc. "Today, we're the first and only company in the World with active power factor correction and ultra-low harmonics HVLS fans with a promise to save up to $1500 in energy savings per year per fan. Now, we're the first and only company in India to have developed such a broad line of UL, CSA and CE certified HVLS fans for deployment to big buildings across the World. The existing HVLS fans from are highly in-efficient, pollute supply of electricity leaving behind massive carbon foot-prints and huge electricity bills whereas Epoch HVLS fans offer un-polluted, power factor corrected, ultra-low harmonics airflow with the lowest possible carbon footprint."

Falco eMotors is the provider of brushless permanent magnet electric motors and controls equipped HVLS fans - Including hardware, consulting services, installation, and back-end support. At EATON, SAINT GOBIN, INVOLUTE, SPARK MINDA, FORBES, LINTEC, ARVIND MILLS, INDIAN RAILWAYS, LUCAS TVS, VOLTAS, CELLO, ABELLON CLEAN ENERGY, CHENNAI and NAGPUR METRO, and several other locations.

Falco's Epoch HVLS Industrial and Commercial solutions combine:

Falco's Unique Expanded Diameter Fractional Slot Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Platform (EDFS-PMSMTM), delivers the strongest and robust solution by offering exceptional torque and power densities over existing 3-phase geared and non-geared motors and. EDFS-PMSMTM uses a combination of motor, hardware, and firmware technologies to achieve extraordinary reliability and performance. It is an exceptionally versatile platform and can be adapted to a fantastic range of HVLS industrial and commercial fan applications.

Falco's Green Intelligence Engine and eDrive Unit saves precious energy and electricity in a big building with a ton of airflow and at the same time gathers, processes and deciphers 16+ sensors associated with motor, electricity and HVLS fan functions. Most of the power management intelligence is also embedded inside the drive unit to allow for a wide range input voltage application — the HVLS eDrive houses two high-speed 32-bit micro-controllers to provide exceptionally advanced controls. The HVLS eDrive unit employs active power factor correction, ultra-low harmonics, and space vector modulation to provide high efficiency and exceptional dynamic controls for the HVLS fans.

Falco's ANT+ & BLE Wireless Communication allowed Falco to be the very first to introduce smartphone apps to control the HVLS fans. Its remarkable wireless interface allows connectivity across all platforms - Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. This unique capability also allows its HVLS eDrive technology to interface with emerging artificial intelligence platforms.

Falco Epoch Apps and Software allow for control, monitor and customization of several HVLS fan functions allowing for integration with building management systems and infinite accommodation of end-user needs. An end user can restrict and expand the eDrive behavior at will. One can use to limit the power and speed drastically to accommodate smaller spaces or unique needs or allow for unprecedented speed and power for areas as large as 30,000 sq. Ft.

About Falco eMotors, Inc.

Falco eMotors Inc. is a brushless permanent magnet motor technology provider that designs, develops, produces and supports an advanced portfolio of electric motors for light electric vehicles and industrial and commercial HVLS fans. Falco eMotors' comprehensive competencies include the brushless motor, inverter, mechanical, and firmware design, regulatory compliances, and software application development. Falco eMotors' industrial and commercial HVLS fans support thousands of workers handling production machinery on mission-critical supply chains for Fortune 500 enterprises in India. Agencies of the Indian Railways and Metro stations use the company's commercial and industrial HVLS fans to provide passenger comfort through "Purely Green Airflow" and the only genuine "Make in India" HVLS brand thereby meeting Prime Minister Modi's initiatives to encourage environmentally friendly products with manufacturing in India. Falco eMotor' eBike systems provide thousands of seniors with extraordinary ability to stay active and fit until well into their 90s in the USA. More information is available at www.falcoemotors.com and www.epochfans.com. See full press release here.

