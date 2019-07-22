22.07.2019 22:30:00

FalconStor Software Hosts Second Quarter 2019 Financial Webcast Presentation and Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FALC) will announce financial results for the second quarter 2019, ending June 30, 2019 after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. FalconStor will host a webcast presentation and conference call at 3:30 PM CDT to discuss the results. In conjunction with the conference call, FalconStor will also host a presentation on the internet.

WHO:

Todd Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer, FalconStor Brad Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer, FalconStor

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 
3:30 PM CDT

HOW:

Webcast and Presentation: 
To participate in the webcast and presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser.

FALCONSTOR SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL TELECONFERENCE AND PRESENTATION

Conference Call: 
Please dial the following if you would like to interact with and ask questions to FalconStor's hosts: 

Toll Free: 1-800-353-6461 
International: 1-334-323-0501 
Conference ID: 8684576

REPLAY:

A conference call replay will be available beginning August 14th at 6:30 PM CDT through 6:30 PM CDT on August 21st. To listen to the replay of the call, dial:

Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112 
International: 1-719-457-0820 
Passcode: 8684576

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FalconStor® Data Mastery Platform, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use global data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor- and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com. 

FalconStor and FalconStor Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of FalconStor Software, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Links to websites or pages controlled by parties other than FalconStor are provided for the reader's convenience and information only. FalconStor does not incorporate into this release the information found at those links nor does FalconStor represent or warrant that any information found at those links is complete or accurate. Use of information obtained by following these links is at the reader's own risk.

CONTACT INFORMATION 
For more information, contact:  
Brad Wolfe 
Chief Financial Officer  
FalconStor Software Inc. 
investorrelations@falconstor.com

CONTACT US AROUND THE GLOBE

Corporate Headquarters 
701 Brazos Street 
Suite 400 
Austin, Texas 78701 
Tel: +1.631.777.5188 
salesinfo@falconstor.com

Europe Headquarters 
Rosa-Bavarese-Straße 3 
80639 Munich, Germany 
Tel: +49 (0) 89.41615321.10 
salesemea@falconstor.com

Asia Headquarters 
Room 1571, NCI Tower, 12A Jianguomenwai Ave 
Chaoyang District 
Beijing, 100022 China 
Tel: +86.400.120.6287 
salesasia@falconstor.com


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falconstor-software-hosts-second-quarter-2019-financial-webcast-presentation-and-conference-call-300888698.html

SOURCE FalconStor

