Fall 100-Day Advisor Challenge Will Reward Challengers and Help Those Advisors Better Serve Retirement Clients

DENVER, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the increasingly competitive global market, the Investments & Wealth Institute issued a new fall 100-Day Advisor Challenge to ambitious professionals looking to push themselves and expand their skillset. The fall Advisor Challenge begins September 20, 2021, and will push Challengers to build strong retirement management habits, strategies, and techniques using the framework from the Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) program .

"This academic challenge won't be easy but will be very rewarding," said Devin Ekberg, CFA®, CIMA®, CPWA®, Chief Learning Officer, and Managing Director of Content Development. "In a little over three months, challengers will see why RMA professionals report a dramatic positive shift in their approach with retirement clients as they develop more effective frameworks. Candidates often speak of the lightbulb moments they experience as they learn and engage with faculty and other students. Those lightbulb moments translate to better outcomes for their retirement clients."

Taught by leading practitioners, the knowledge and experience gained through achieving the RMA® certification will position Challengers to boost client satisfaction, grow assets, and increase referrals by being able to go beyond conventional wisdom to embrace a new and more complete process. Individuals who complete the challenge will be able to help clients navigate through all the stages of retirement, not just the planning stages.

Challengers will have a team of top practitioners motivating and encouraging them. They will have academic exercises, case study-reviews, and thought-provoking discussions. The fall 100-Day Advisor Challenge culminates with a rigorous 3-hour, 100-question online-proctored exam. Advisors who pass the exam will earn the Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) credentials and be on a trajectory to add value to their teams and clients as a retirement expert.

Challengers must have three years of financial services experience. All fall 100-Day Advisor Challengers will receive $500 off the cost of the RMA® program. Fees include the online course, the capstone, and first examination attempt. Applications must be submitted by September 13, 2021 for the September 20, 2021 kick-off.

For more information on the fall 100-Day Advisor Challenge, visit: https://content.investmentsandwealth.org/advisor-challenge_fall

To learn more about the Institute, visit www.investmentsandwealth.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fall-100-day-advisor-challenge-will-reward-challengers-and-help-those-advisors-better-serve-retirement-clients-301322717.html

SOURCE Investments & Wealth Institute