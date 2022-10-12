Fall flavor fest! New seasonal food and beverage selections on Alaska Airlines flights

More vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options in all cabins including Brusselin' Vegan Salad; plus West Coast Muffuletta sandwich, new First Class meals, Oregon-based Aviation Gin

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall brings crisp evenings, amazing color changes – and, starting today, a new lineup of menu options to enjoy on board your next Alaska Airlines flight. We continue to offer fresh, healthy choices for our guests in all our cabins, including a variety of entrees that are vegetarian, vegan and made without gluten. Half of our meals in First Class are now made without gluten ingredients.

One of our newest options is the Brusselin' Vegan Salad developed in partnership with Evergreens, a West Coast-based company that makes gourmet, freshly chopped salads. It's also gluten free. We're also serving a tasty sandwich with a fun name – the West Coast Muffuletta. Plus, we've welcomed Oregon-based Aviation Gin to our spirit selections. It's all part of the most comprehensive domestic food and beverage program in the industry.

"We take a lot of pride creating new seasonal food options that taste great and that are good for you," said Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines. "Many of our guests tell us they love the bright, West Coast flavors that use real, healthy ingredients. For our fall menu, we continue to focus on plant-based, vegan and gluten-free options."

In the main cabin, Alaska continues to offer fan favorites like the Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter and the Charcuterie Platter. We're also introducing new seasonal offerings in the main cabin available for pre-order only on most flights longer than 1,100 miles:

Brusselin' Vegan Salad: Designed in partnership with Evergreens, a bed of Tuscan kale and crisp romaine lettuce, topped with roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, fresh red peppers, golden raisins, capers and roasted almond slices, served with an agave and apple cider dressing.

Designed in partnership with Evergreens, a bed of Tuscan kale and crisp romaine lettuce, topped with roasted shaved sprouts, red quinoa, fresh red peppers, golden raisins, capers and roasted almond slices, served with an agave and apple cider dressing. West Coast Muffuletta: Our take on the popular New Orleans classic: thinly sliced cured ham, prosciutto and Soppressata on a sesame-crusted ciabatta roll with mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, and an avocado and olive pesto.

In First Class, we have a variety of new meals on flights longer than 1,100 miles for both breakfast and lunch/dinner. Some highlights:

Apple, Pumpkin and Pork Shoulder Breakfast Hash (GF)

(GF) Scrambled Egg Breakfast Crepes (V)

(V) Caramelized Onion and Potato Frittata (GF, V)

(GF, V) Asparagus and Shitake Mushroom Risotto (GF, V)

(GF, V) Sous-Vide Kalbi Beef (GF)

(GF) Brick Spiced Chicken (GF)

(GF) Chickpea Teriyaki (Ve)

(Foods are made in an establishment that may contain gluten or other allergens. GF = Made without Gluten Ingredients; V = Vegetarian; Ve = Vegan.)

While most US airlines do not offer fresh food items unless flights are longer than 900 miles, Alaska continues to offer freshly prepared meals in First Class on flights as short as 550 miles. For flights under 1,100 miles, we have new First Class choices including a Ham and Gouda Breakfast Sandwich, Smoked Brisket Torta, and a Vegan Quinoa and Roasted Carrot Salad to name a few.

We're proudly serving a selection of new and returning beverages from West Coast companies:

Aviation Gin. Handcrafted in Portland, Oregon since 2006, this is a smooth, balanced gin. It's the foundation for our new onboard cocktail, Wheels Up, our take on a refreshing grapefruit gin fizz. We use True Grapefruit for a flavor kick – it now joins True Lemon and True Lime on our flights.

Handcrafted in since 2006, this is a smooth, balanced gin. It's the foundation for our new onboard cocktail, Wheels Up, our take on a refreshing grapefruit gin fizz. We use True Grapefruit for a flavor kick – it now joins True Lemon and True Lime on our flights. Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso Vodka. A guest favorite that's now back on board. Made and bottled in Bend, Oregon .

A guest favorite that's now back on board. Made and bottled in . Dark Harvest Wine. Available in First class and from Washington State's Chateau Ste. Michelle Estates Collection. We're featuring Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

Available in First class and from Chateau Ste. Michelle Estates Collection. We're featuring Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. Anchor Brewing West Coast IPA. From San Francisco .

From . Fremont Brewing Golden Pilsner. From Seattle .

We know convenience matters. Our industry-leading pre-order program makes it easy for our guests to order their favorites up to two weeks before their flight and up to 20 hours prior to departure in all cabins. Our Signature Fruit and Cheese Platter is always available for all classes of service. Fresh food in the main cabin is available only by pre-ordering it, so make sure you stake claim to what looks good before you fly. Snacks and Picnic Packs do not require pre-ordering; they're available on board most flights longer than two hours.

Don't forget: Mileage Plan members can store a method of payment in their account for touch-free inflight purchases, including food and beverages.

For the latest on what we're offering on board, check out the food and beverage section on alaskaair.com.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fall-flavor-fest-new-seasonal-food-and-beverage-selections-on-alaska-airlines-flights-301646951.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines