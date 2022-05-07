|
07.05.2022 15:45:00
Falling Consumer Spending Leads eBay to Lower 2022 Targets
Sales surged for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in the early months of the pandemic. Folks were looking for ways to get the things they wanted without going to brick-and-mortar stores where they could be exposed to a potentially deadly virus. Thankfully, several effective vaccines and treatments against COVID-19 have been developed and administered worldwide. And while the pandemic is far from over, people feel more comfortable leaving their homes and shopping in person. The turnaround has been a headwind for eBay, which is seeing spending on its marketplace fall. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
