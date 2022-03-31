31.03.2022 17:00:00

Falling in love with a city | Jilin, China's splendid white "capital of rime"

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Jilin:

Do you want to go to see the white snow and ice fairy tale world? Come to Jilin of China! As the ancient city of ice and snow culture in Northeast China, Jilin is not only known as China's "ski paradise", but also the second hometown of Peking Opera. Jilin people race to row dragon boats on the freezing glacier and watch the rime fairyland, one of China's four natural wonders by the Songhua River. Please give Jilin which is known as "the river town in the north" a thumb-up.

Love a city | Jilin, China

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-03/09/content_78097849.htm

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falling-in-love-with-a-city--jilin-chinas-splendid-white-capital-of-rime-301514520.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Solide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen