|
31.03.2022 17:00:00
Falling in love with a city | Jilin, China's splendid white "capital of rime"
BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Jilin:
Do you want to go to see the white snow and ice fairy tale world? Come to Jilin of China! As the ancient city of ice and snow culture in Northeast China, Jilin is not only known as China's "ski paradise", but also the second hometown of Peking Opera. Jilin people race to row dragon boats on the freezing glacier and watch the rime fairyland, one of China's four natural wonders by the Songhua River. Please give Jilin which is known as "the river town in the north" a thumb-up.
Love a city | Jilin, China
http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-03/09/content_78097849.htm
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falling-in-love-with-a-city--jilin-chinas-splendid-white-capital-of-rime-301514520.html
SOURCE China.org.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.