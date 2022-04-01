01.04.2022 16:00:00

Falling in love with a city | Ningbo, "the most beautiful seaport" in China

BEIJING, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Ningbo:

Chinese civilization city series of short video of Ningbo article shock struck!Ningbo is not only the oriental departure port of China's "Maritime Silk Road" of the east port, but also a "Love City" in China. A messenger of love named "go with the flow" from Ningbo has donated anonymously a total of 12.58 million Yuan for 22 years running. It became one of the representatives of many philanthropists in Ningbo.

Love a city | Ningbo, China

http://guoqing.china.com.cn/2022-03/14/content_78107173.htm

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falling-in-love-with-a-city--ningbo-the-most-beautiful-seaport-in-china-301514579.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

