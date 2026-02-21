Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
21.02.2026 09:02:00
Famed "Big Short" Investor Michael Burry Made a Dire Prediction About Palantir Stock. I Think He's Dead Wrong
Michael Burry is something of a legend in the investing community. He made a name for himself by being among the first to predict the crash of the subprime lending market in 2008. His high-stakes bets yielded a veritable fortune, making him $100 million personally and $725 million for his investors. The movie that profiled these events, The Big Short, has become required viewing among the Wall Street set. So when Burry talks, investors tend to listen. The famed investor recently made a rather dire prediction regarding Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). In a 10,000-word manifesto posted last week, Burry laid out his bear thesis against the artificial intelligence (AI) and data mining specialist. He listed several possible scenarios, resulting in outcomes ranging from $21 to $146 per share. He went on to suggest that the most likely scenario is that the stock has a fair value of $46 per share, or 65% below its current level. "I believe Palantir's recent winning streak will not endure," Burry says. With all due respect, I think he's dead wrong. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
18.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie gefragt: Miami-Umzug zwischen Tech-Boom und Kritik (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|Palantir CEO Alex Karp has his head in the clouds (Financial Times)
|
15.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: CEO Alex Karp verteidigt ICE-Kooperation und Regierungsaufträge (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Palantir-Aktie fällt dennoch deutlich: Vormachtstellung im Verteidigungssektor ausgebaut (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26