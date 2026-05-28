CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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28.05.2026 23:06:00
Famed Investor Stanley Druckenmiller Sold Every Share of Alphabet. He Just Bought 5 AI Hardware Stocks Instead.
With Warren Buffett retired, Stanley Druckenmiller is now arguably one of the most closely watched money managers on Wall Street -- and his Duquesne Family Office just gave its followers plenty to chew on. The fund's latest quarterly filing with regulators, which captures its U.S. stock holdings as of March 31, revealed a clean break from one of the market's favorite names: Druckenmiller sold every last share of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), a stake he had aggressively built up just one quarter earlier. He also cut the bulk of his Amazon common stock position.In their place, the billionaire rotated into the unglamorous hardware that theartificial intelligence (AI) boom runs on. The wager seems to be that the next leg of AI spending will lean less on training enormous models and more on inference -- actually running them at scale -- which leans heavily on memory and custom chips. It's a bold move from one of the great track records in the business, so the natural question is whether everyday investors should do the same.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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