Famela and Friends Talk Radio Celebrates 20th Episode

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School Board Trustee Candidate and Biotechnology Entrepreneur Famela Ramos announced today recording of the 20th Episode of "Famela and Friends".

The radio show, which airs Sundays 7-8 pm on AM1170/FM96.1, is hosted by Famela Ramos along with "friends" Kalina O'Connor, Director of Campbell Neurosciences, mother, and co-founder of Burger Kook, as well as Serena Robella, a strategic consultant and social media influencer.

"We aim to make the show full of humor and every-day stories, while at the same time bringing in locally and internationally renowned guests and discussing issues that are relevant and topical. I am grateful for my "friends" who have dedicated their time and effort to help make this show the stunning success that it has become," said Famela Ramos.

"It is amazing to see how as the show continues, we are inundated with requests for appearances from a wide spectrum of society ranging from radical leftists to recognized business leaders," said Kalina O'Connor.

While Famela and Friends are Republicans, the show is about discussing ideas over politics and has included some Democrats as guests, when appropriate.

"Famela's charisma, personality and sincerity is an example to all of us to push ourselves to be the best we can be," said Serena Robella. "It always makes me smile when I see people's reactions to the air of the show."

Guests on the show have included: Tim Warbington (CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings), Tim Dixon (CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International), District Attorney Summer Stephan, Dr. Peter Farrell (Founder of 28 billion dollar company Resmed), Ed Clay (MMA Fighter), Deddrick Perry (cofounder of CHIPSA), Michael Allman Congressional Candidate, Senator Joel Anderson, NFL Hall of Famer Wes Chandler, City Attorney Mark Skeels, Mayor of Coronado Richard Bailey, Mayor of San Juan Capistrano Brian Marryot (Congressional Candidate), Mike Diaz Chula Vista City Council, Amy Phan West (Congressional Candidate). Noli Zosa (Dirty Birds and City Council Candidate), Henry Martinez (City Council Candidate), Juan Hidalgo (Congressional Candidate), Dr. Lisa Dunn (University Provost), Theresa Deisher (CEO of AVM Biotech), Esther Valdes (Coronado School Board), Jason Jardine, Kristy Bruce-Lane (Waterboard Candidate).

