Helvetia Baloise Aktie
WKN DE: A2PKFK / ISIN: CH0466642201
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29.10.2026 07:05:13
Familiar, uncanny, urban Two new exhibitions in the Helvetia Art Foyer and the Baloise Park Art Forum
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Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG
Sometimes we discover something totally new when we take a closer look at familiar things. This autumn, two exhibitions in the Helvetia Art Foyer and the Baloise Park Art Forum are addressing these concepts. The exhibition entitled Twilight Zones – Kippmomente des Vertrauten (The familiar overturned) shows how everyday objects can suddenly appear uncanny and unfamiliar. The group exhibition in the Baloise Park Art Forum deals with how we experience, perceive and change our towns and cities. Both exhibitions invite visitors to view familiar things from a new angle and to discover surprising perspectives.
Twilight Zones – Kippmomente des Vertrauten
The uncanny often arises when something familiar loses its uniqueness. The exhibition Twilight Zones examines those in-between spaces in which perception and imagination intertwine and where the apparently obvious becomes mysterious. The works of around twenty artists including Dimitra Charamandas, collectif_fact, Daniel Karrer, Tracey Moffatt, Candida Höfer, Thomas Ruff and Uwe Wittwer provide excerpts, hints and traces without completely telling their stories. Nighttime landscapes, mysterious shapes and spaces devoid of people can thus become the point of departure for our own mental cinema. With a nod to Sigmund Freud, the uncanny is not to be found only in the unknown, but in overturning that which is familiar: in that moment when reality loses its reliability. The exhibition shows how empty spaces give rise to our own stories and how much our imagination enhances what we have seen.
Twilight Zones is open from 29 October 2026 until 25 February 2027, Thursdays from 4 to 8 pm. The Helvetia Art Foyer will be closed on 24 and 31 December 2026.
On 22 January 2027, the Helvetia Art Foyer will participate in Basel’s Museum Night under the slogan “Between Groove and Grisly”.
Additional information is available at www.helvetia.ch/art
Group exhibition at the Baloise Park Art Forum curated by Marius Quiblier
The Baloise Park Art Forum promotes up-and-coming curators and offers them an opportunity to implement their own exhibition concepts with professional support and make them available to a broad audience. The group exhibition curated by Marius Quiblier combines paintings from the company’s collection with works by invited artists. The artistic positions on display are linked with a way of addressing the city as a construed, perceived and changeable space. Some works are about the contours of a recognisable environment. In other works, the buildings in a city appear as projection surfaces. The visitors’ glance shifts between impressions of condominiums and, in the public sector, the facades of different buildings. The common denominator is an analysis of different structures and architectures and of the stories that they conceal.
The exhibition is open from 23 November 2026 to 21 May 2027 weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm. The opening will take place on Thursday, 26 November 2026; the curator, Marius Quiblier, will welcome guests at 7 pm. Information about the exhibition is available on the website www.baloiseart.com.
Please find below the following images of the exhibition:
Picture 1: Ausstellungsansichten "Twilight Zones – Kippmomente des Vertrauten", Helvetia Art Foyer, 2026, Foto: Viktor Kolibàl
Picture 2: Anselm Stalder, Ohne Titel, 1982, Acyl auf Leinwand, Helvetia Kunstsammlung
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Helvetia Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4001 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.helvetia-baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0466642201
|Valor:
|46664220
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2424250
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424250 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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