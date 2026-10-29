Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

Familiar, uncanny, urban Two new exhibitions in the Helvetia Art Foyer and the Baloise Park Art Forum



29.10.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST





Media information

Basel, 29 October 2026

Sometimes we discover something totally new when we take a closer look at familiar things. This autumn, two exhibitions in the Helvetia Art Foyer and the Baloise Park Art Forum are addressing these concepts. The exhibition entitled Twilight Zones – Kippmomente des Vertrauten (The familiar overturned) shows how everyday objects can suddenly appear uncanny and unfamiliar. The group exhibition in the Baloise Park Art Forum deals with how we experience, perceive and change our towns and cities. Both exhibitions invite visitors to view familiar things from a new angle and to discover surprising perspectives. Twilight Zones – Kippmomente des Vertrauten

Helvetia Art Foyer The uncanny often arises when something familiar loses its uniqueness. The exhibition Twilight Zones examines those in-between spaces in which perception and imagination intertwine and where the apparently obvious becomes mysterious. The works of around twenty artists including Dimitra Charamandas, collectif_fact, Daniel Karrer, Tracey Moffatt, Candida Höfer, Thomas Ruff and Uwe Wittwer provide excerpts, hints and traces without completely telling their stories. Nighttime landscapes, mysterious shapes and spaces devoid of people can thus become the point of departure for our own mental cinema. With a nod to Sigmund Freud, the uncanny is not to be found only in the unknown, but in overturning that which is familiar: in that moment when reality loses its reliability. The exhibition shows how empty spaces give rise to our own stories and how much our imagination enhances what we have seen. Twilight Zones is open from 29 October 2026 until 25 February 2027, Thursdays from 4 to 8 pm. The Helvetia Art Foyer will be closed on 24 and 31 December 2026. On 22 January 2027, the Helvetia Art Foyer will participate in Basel’s Museum Night under the slogan “Between Groove and Grisly”. Additional information is available at www.helvetia.ch/art Group exhibition at the Baloise Park Art Forum curated by Marius Quiblier The Baloise Park Art Forum promotes up-and-coming curators and offers them an opportunity to implement their own exhibition concepts with professional support and make them available to a broad audience. The group exhibition curated by Marius Quiblier combines paintings from the company’s collection with works by invited artists. The artistic positions on display are linked with a way of addressing the city as a construed, perceived and changeable space. Some works are about the contours of a recognisable environment. In other works, the buildings in a city appear as projection surfaces. The visitors’ glance shifts between impressions of condominiums and, in the public sector, the facades of different buildings. The common denominator is an analysis of different structures and architectures and of the stories that they conceal. The exhibition is open from 23 November 2026 to 21 May 2027 weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm. The opening will take place on Thursday, 26 November 2026; the curator, Marius Quiblier, will welcome guests at 7 pm. Information about the exhibition is available on the website www.baloiseart.com. Please find below the following images of the exhibition: Picture 1: Ausstellungsansichten "Twilight Zones – Kippmomente des Vertrauten", Helvetia Art Foyer, 2026, Foto: Viktor Kolibàl Picture 2: Anselm Stalder, Ohne Titel, 1982, Acyl auf Leinwand, Helvetia Kunstsammlung Media



Corporate Communications Telefon: +41 (0)58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, more than 20,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The German version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News