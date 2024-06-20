|
20.06.2024 04:42:41
Families of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims ask US to seek US$24 billion fine
RELATIVES of the victims of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes asked the Justice Department on Wednesday (Jun 19) to seek a fine against the planemaker of up to US$24.78 billion and move forward with a criminal prosecution.“Because Boeing’s crime is the deadliest corporate crime in US history, a maximum fine of more than US$24 billion is legally justified and clearly appropriate,” Paul Cassel, a lawyer representing 15 families, wrote in a letter to the Justice Department released on Wednesday.The families said the Justice Department could potentially suspend US$14 billion to US$22 billion of the fine “on the condition that Boeing devote those suspended funds to an independent corporate monitor and related improvements in compliance and safety”.The Justice Department said in May it determined Boeing violated a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement that shielded the company from a criminal charge of conspiracy to commit fraud arising from fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.Last week, Boeing told the government it did not violate the agreement. Federal prosecutors have until Jul 7 to inform a federal judge in Texas of their plans, which could be proceeding with a criminal case or negotiating a plea deal with Boeing. The Justice Department could also extend the deferred prosecution agreement for a year.Justice Department officials found that Boeing violated the deferred prosecution agreement after a panel blew off a new Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet on Jan 5, just two days before the 2021 agreement expired. The incident exposed continued safety and quality issues at Boeing.In the letter, the families also said Boeing’s board of directors should be ordered to meet with them and the department should “launch criminal prosecutions of the responsible corporate officials at Boeing at the time of the two crashes”.Boeing and the Justice Department did not immediately comment.The letter noted that Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and held a hearing with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun on Tuesday, said: “There is near overwhelming evidence in my view as a former prosecutor that prosecution should be pursued.”The two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX planes occurred in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the best-selling plane’s worldwide grounding for 20 months. A safety system called MCAS was linked to both fatal crashes. REUTERSWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|9 267,00
|-0,29%
|Boeing Co.
|165,06
|1,71%
|Seek LtdShs
|13,80
|-0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX geht deutlich leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneins -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben am Freitag ab, besonders hierzulande fielen die Verluste deutlich aus. Die US-Börsen fanden am letzten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.