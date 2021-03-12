Family-friendly hotel, The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Umekoji, opens its doors in March 2021

TOKYO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Park Hotels and Resorts Company, Ltd. (https://www2.royalparkhotels.co.jp/) opens its third hotel in Kyoto on Friday, 12th of March 2021. The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Umekoji (https://www.the-royalpark.jp/the/kyotoumekoji/en/) is located in an up-and-coming part of Kyoto, and in close proximity to Kyoto Station, that beautifully embraces features of a calm residential area with new impulses through trendy cafes, galleries, and artists' studios. The area's Umekoji Park is a beautiful and popular green space. Since the opening of the new "Umekoji-Kyotonishi" station on the JR Sagano line in 2019, Umekoji is now well connected with public transport in and around Kyoto.

It is the third venue the hotel group is opening in Kyoto and designed to attract particularly families and groups of friends traveling together.

Its range of services and amenities includes many families or child-oriented details thought-out by hotel staff with children of their own who understand the needs of families when traveling. The child-friendly services and amenities include for example the rental of outdoor toys to play with at the close-by Umekoji park, auxiliary child toilet seat, diapers, kid-sized slippers, pajama rental, baby soaps, and toothbrush sets, and many more.

The sober and functional exterior of the new hotel turns to beautiful modern Japanese design on the inside.

Its contemporary Japanese interior design, based on the elements of the tea ceremony, emits a sense of calm and tranquillity. The use of plenty of wood and natural features reproduce the style of a ryokan (traditional Japanese Inn). Over 6 floors the hotel has 246 rooms all of which are spacious. Guests can also enjoy the use of a traditional public bath. The hotel facilities also feature a private banquet room for up to 100 people and a restaurant (providing breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks). Also, the entrance area of the hotel provides space for large coaches to let people get in and out, making it an attractive venue for groups and events. Though the hotel itself does not have parking spaces, a public parking is only 1 minute walk away.

The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Umekoji is only a short walk from Nishi Honganji temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Higashi Honganji, and Toji, a five-story pagoda and one of the symbols of Kyoto.

The area of Kyoto Umekoji has been for a long time a quiet residential area of Kyoto. But since the recent opening of a new JR train station more and more people are visiting its local cultural attractions like the Kyoto Aquarium, the Railway Museum, or Umekoji Park. "With the influx of new visitors, the area is also seeing many new galleries, cafes and art studios", explains Mr.Yoshikazu Kobayashi, General Manager of The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Umekoji. "Traveling with children can be stressful at times. Whilst our group's other two hotels in Kyoto are focusing more on business and individual travelers, The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Umekoji is conceived as a family-friendly place with special services that aim to make a positive difference particularly to families with children."

Appendix: Well-connected location

Located in Kyoto's central Shimogyo area the new hotel is easily accessible:

From Kyoto station ("Shinkansen" high-speed railway and other trains): 2 min by Sagano Line +1 min walk. Alternatively, 21 min walk or about 10 min by taxi from Hachijo Exit

From Kansai Airport: About 90 min by Limousine bus to Kyoto station + above

Link to images

Main Visual ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Main-Visual-1-scaled.jpg )

Exterior (https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Exterior-scaled.jpg)

Kids Menu ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Kids-Menu-scaled.jpg )

Interior ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Interior-scaled.jpg )

Public Bath ( https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Public-Bath-scaled.jpg )

About Royal Park Hotels and Resorts Company, Ltd

Royal Park Hotels and Resorts Company, Ltd, which forms part of the Mitsubishi Estate Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Japan, currently operates 15 hotels with a total of 3,815 rooms all in the Upper Grade to Mid-Grade segment including this new launch. The company's THE series concept includes three lines with differentiated focus ranging from the functional and value-adding The Royal Park, to the eco-conscious and healthy lifestyle promoting The Royal Park Canvas and the sophisticated The Royal Park Iconic. Following the launch of the new The Royal Park Hotel Kyoto Umekoji, the hotel group plans to launch a further 2 hotels in Kyoto between June 2021 and Spring 2022, another hotel in Hokkaido in 2021, as well as one more hotel in Tokyo in Autumn 2022 and one in Nagoya in 2024.

More information about Royal Park Hotels and Resorts Company, Ltd is available at http://www2.royalparkhotels.co.jp/en (website).

News Release (PDF): https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/20210312_RPHS_KyotoUmekoji_final_EN.pdf

Fact Book: https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/RPHS-Fact-Book-202103.pdf

