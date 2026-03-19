SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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19.03.2026 21:25:01
Family Manage LLC Initiates 15.58 Million Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing
In its latest quarterly SEC filing, Family Manage LLC reported establishing a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR), acquiring 393,313 shares. The position’s quarter-end value also totaled $15.58 million, consistent with the initial trade and price movement during the period.This is a new position for Family Manage LLC, representing 1.97% of reported 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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