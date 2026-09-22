Citigroup Aktie
WKN DE: A1H92V / ISIN: US1729674242
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22.09.2026 14:30:11
Family Offices in Asia Pacific Lead Global Portfolio Outperformance, Direct Investing and AI Investment Opportunities: Citi Wealth 2026 Survey Reveals
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HONG KONG SAR / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) - Citi Wealth today released its 2026 Global Family Office Report, offering an inside perspective into the thinking and behaviors of the world's most sophisticated investors. The report was compiled by Citi Wealth's Global Family Office Group, which works with more than 1,900 family offices worldwide.
Conducted in June and July 2026, the survey sheds light on how over 350 family offices in more than 40 countries – with 22% from APAC – are navigating new complexities in an era defined by uncertainty.
"Family Offices globally are balancing conviction with resilience, opportunity with discipline, and growth with stewardship," says Dawn Nordberg, Head of Integrated Client Solutions and the Global Family Office Group, Citi Wealth. "As leading institutional investors, they are deploying capital, building capabilities and creating continuity in ways that will shape future generations. We are committed to empowering our family office clients by providing clarity and specialized expertise to navigate this new era."
Within APAC,key themes that emerged from this year's survey include:
"The 2026 survey findings point to a maturing family office landscape in Asia Pacific, characterized by entrepreneurial thinking, institutional-quality investment practices and a strong appetite for global connectivity," says Bernard Wai, Head of Asia for Integrated Client Solutions and Global Family Office, Citi Wealth. "Family offices across Asia Pacific have evolved to become increasingly sophisticated, requiring the talent, setup and governance for a sovereign wealth fund ("SWF")-like investment mindset. Whether it is expanding into direct investing programs, leveraging AI interfaces, or executing cross-border tax-aware transactions, family offices here are taking a more holistic approach to wealth stewardship. Citi Wealth is committed to supporting all of this, with our OneCiti offering."
Globally,key themes that emerged from this year's survey include:
Alexandre Monnier, Head of Family Office Advisory, Citi Wealth added: "As the world around us becomes more complex, family offices are uniquely positioned to build resilient portfolios, reimagine their operations and professionalize in ways that enable their families to achieve ambitious goals. By leveraging Citi's global reach and deep capabilities, we are proud to partner with family offices around the world to help them prepare future generations and preserve and grow wealth."
Click HERE to download the photo and Citi Wealth Family Office Report 2026
About the Survey
This year's survey was initiated during Citi Wealth's 11th Annual Family Office Leadership Summit in June 2026. The event was attended by over 150 Family Office leaders from more than 25 countries, with an average family net worth of $2.1 billion. The approximately 50 question survey was subsequently opened to the wider population of Family Office clients globally with 351 clients from 41 countries responding in June and July 2026.
About the Global Family Office Group
Citi Wealth's Global Family Office Group serves single Family Offices, private investment companies and private holding companies, including family-owned enterprises and foundations, around the world. The team offers clients comprehensive private banking and advisory services, institutional access to global opportunities and connections to a community of like-minded peers.
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About CitiCiti is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found atwww.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi
News Source: Citibank
22/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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