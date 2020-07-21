Family-Owned Palmer Trucks announces expansion of operations and 200+ new jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Palmer Trucks, a third generation, family-owned commercial truck sales, parts and service provider, announced plans to expand its operations in the Indianapolis area - developing state-of-the-art facilities, increasing service levels to Indiana's trucking industry and creating up to 220 jobs by 2022. Company executives were joined by Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Palmer family, company associates, local customers and Kenworth Truck Company for the announcement.

"With homegrown Hoosier companies like Palmer Trucks at the wheel, Indiana will continue to position our state for long-term economic stabilization and growth," Gov. Holcomb said. "For 55 years, Palmer Trucks has provided quality products and services to customers across the country. Now, the company is growing again in Indiana, expanding its Indianapolis footprint and creating even more career opportunities for Hoosiers."

On Monday, June 8, Palmer Trucks closed on a 140,000 square-feet facility at 9704 E. 30th St. in Indianapolis. The new facility, Kenworth of Indianapolis – East, will become home to a diesel technician training center, parts warehouse, body shop, corporate offices and full-service Kenworth dealership. The 30th Street location will operate as an extension of the longstanding Kenworth dealership west of Indianapolis, which has been located on Holt Road since 1971.

The $17 million capital investment project will also feature upgrades to the existing Kenworth dealership on Holt Road, including alterations to accommodate Palmer Power & Truck Equipment – the fabrication, hydraulic power and truck equipment division of Palmer Trucks. Currently located on Thompson Road, Palmer Power & Truck Equipment will be able to increase efficiencies and output within the repurposed and upgraded Holt Road facility alongside Kenworth of Indianapolis - West.

"Despite the pandemic, we have remained safe and operational to serve our customers. Our economy depends upon trucks to keep moving forward, and this expansion project will enable us to keep more trucks on the road, ultimately increasing customers' truck uptime," said John Nichols, chief executive officer of Palmer Trucks.

"Marion County remains open for business," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "Even during a period of historic public health challenges, Indianapolis continues to be one of the best locations in the country to grow companies, engage talent, and connect with a national and even global market. We're proud to work with Palmer Trucks, the state, and other partners to bring more good-paying jobs to the eastside of Indianapolis."

Nichols realizes not only of the project's contribution to the local trucking industry, but the region and community at large. He adds, "We are here for our customers and community. This investment will allow us to better serve the trucking industry for not only the Indianapolis market, but all trucking customers across the region. We're excited for this opportunity and the positive impact to the Indianapolis community through job creation and skills training."

Work to facilitate this project will begin immediately with the grand opening of the 30th Street facility expected to take place late fall. Palmer Trucks plans to welcome the community and trucking industry to a 55-year-anniversary celebration at the new facility, as COVID-19 restrictions allow. Safety will be kept top-of-mind throughout the entire process to ensure a seamless process for team members and customers. Additional updates and announcements will be posted in the coming weeks to palmertrucks.com.

About Palmer Trucks, Inc. – Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® - The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis during July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 650 team members and a network of 11 dealerships. Founded in 2001, Palmer Power & Truck Equipment leads the region with upfit services and equipment for vocational work trucks as a division of Palmer Trucks. The company is an A+ -accredited-member of the Better Business Bureau.

