19.09.2020 05:15:00
Family Research Council Statement on the Passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:
"I join the American people in offering my condolences and prayers to Justice Ginsburg's family who are mourning the loss of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. I pray that God will comfort them during this time of grief. Throughout her 27 years on the U.S. Supreme Court, we were frequently at odds with her opinions. However, her perseverance in facing cancer while continuing to serve as a justice was admirable."
