22.11.2022 23:04:00

Fandex announces partnership with PLZ Soccer and Exceed Footwear

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLZ and Fandex is excited to announce our upcoming World Cup platform collaboration with our European media partner PLZ Soccer and Exceed Footwear.

FANDEX LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Fandex, Inc.)

Fandex is the first patented stock exchange that allows fans to buy and sell virtual shares of their favorite teams

This partnership was developed by Fandex Europe LLC, exclusive European gaming partner

With an expected 100k+ in users and an expected 500K transactions, this will be Fandex's largest tournament to date and a global event

Cash prizes as well as World Cup merchandise to be awarded by round exhibiting Fandex's prototype for entry into the Pay to Play European betting pool platform in 2023.

Proprietary pricing model will provide in game pricing for all matches throughout the Cup.

Patented sports stock exchange will feature all 32 teams in their respective groups

The partnership with Exceed will demonstrate Fandex's B2C sports marketing potential https://exceedfootwear.co.uk/

The partnership with PLZ demonstrates Fandex's new and innovative gaming content for media and league partners

https://plzsoccer.com/

The Cup begins Nov 20th and a global audience estimated at 4 Billion will be watching. Start trading your favorite team today on Fandex World Cup

https://fifa.fandex.com/

Contact for Fandex: stu@fandex.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fandex-announces-partnership-with-plz-soccer-and-exceed-footwear-301685697.html

SOURCE Fandex, Inc.

