Fandom Nabs TV Guide and Metacritic in Media Merger

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.If you look up TV Guide on Wikipedia, among the things you'll learn is that Lucile Ball's newborn, Desi Arnaz Jr., graced its very first cover in the spring of 1953. If you read all the way till the end, you'll also notice that the iconic if vestigial magazine has a new owner: Fandom, started by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.Fandom announced Monday that it is acquiring the television listings and entertainment news site from media firm Red Ventures, along with a portfolio of sites that also includes reviews aggregator Metacritic.Continue reading