FanDuel Advances Partnerships to Promote Awareness and Education During Problem Gambling Awareness Month

FanDuel Announces Donations to Key Non-Profit Partners To Support Problem Gambling Research and Prevention Services

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote the importance of safer play during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced a series of initiatives and donations to further support a culture of Responsible Gaming.

Expanding Support Behind Non-profit Partnerships

FanDuel will donate $100,000 to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) that will further support the NCPG's Agility Grants program, in partnership with the NFL Foundation. This program provides funding to nonprofit organizations across the country for problem gambling prevention in areas that currently have no such services. "FanDuel's commitment to supporting a spectrum of services from problem gambling prevention to responsible gambling education is a reflection of their dedication to building a safe and sustainable gambling ecosystem," said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. "We are excited to continue to partner with FanDuel on our Agility Grants program, the first-ever national grants for problem gambling prevention. Together, we are taking an important step forward in mitigating gambling-related harm."

Additionally, FanDuel will expand its support of the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) to fund ground-breaking research designed to understand gambling behavior in the U.S. With this research, ICRG and FanDuel aim to enhance the industry's tools to identify potential harm, mitigate risk, and improve responsible gambling programs. "FanDuel's substantial support plays a crucial role in promoting important research," stated Arthur Paikowsky, President of ICRG. "We commend the company for its unwavering dedication towards advocating responsible gaming and increasing awareness about it."

Raising Awareness through the RG Ambassador Program

FanDuel also will expand efforts to raise responsible gaming awareness through its RG ambassador program. RG ambassador Craig Carton, host of "The Carton Show" on FS1 and "Carton and Roberts" on WFAN 101.9/660 AM radio in New York, recently kicked off a

"Responsible Gaming College Tour" with stops at college campuses across the northeast to raise awareness and educate young adults around the risks of problem gambling. In March, the tour will continue with a stop at Sacred Heart University. "March is an important month to highlight advocacy for responsible gaming," said Carton. "Whether it's connecting with young adults about my story on campus or promoting safer play among sports fans on social media, I look forward to continuing to promote a culture of responsible gaming with FanDuel."

Seven-division boxing champion and FanDuel RG ambassador Amanda Serrano and Carton also will share video content on their respective social channels reminding sports fans of the importance of playing within limits and encouraging those choosing to wager on sporting events to use FanDuel's 'Play Well' tools including wager, deposit, and time limit technology, to help manage their play. "As a FanDuel Responsible Gaming Ambassador, I'm proud to work with the team at FanDuel to promote education around responsible play," said Serrano. "During Problem Gambling Awareness Month, it's even more important to remind those who choose to wager of the tools and resources available to them to help stay in control of the way they play."

Collaborating with League Partners on a Shared Mission

FanDuel works closely with its professional league and team partners to promote responsible gaming to sports fans and applauds the efforts of those who are working to raise awareness of safer play this March. Building off FanDuel's partnership with the NBA, at games this spring, FanDuel and team partners are sharing critical responsible gaming messaging and raising calls to action at arenas throughout the country, furthering the reach of efforts to promote RG education and tool usage, enabling fans stay in control of their play. "Prioritizing responsible gambling efforts has been integral to our relationship with FanDuel from day one," said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Senior Vice President, Head of Gaming & New Business Ventures, NBA. "Responsible gambling is a key pillar of our approach to legal sports betting and we are grateful that FanDuel shares that vision."

Throughout the month, FanDuel is proud to support the PGA TOUR's newly launched campaign for Problem Gambling Awareness Month on FanDuel TV and through FanDuel social media channels. "When the PGA TOUR made the decision five years ago to enter this space, we did it fully understanding that integrity programs and responsible gaming initiatives would lead the way," said Scott Warfield, VP of Gaming for the PGA TOUR. "Because of that, we've developed deep relationships with operators such as FanDuel that also have that mindset and see responsible gaming as a shared priority and collective responsibility."

Encouraging Customer Usage of Player Protection Resources

As part of FanDuel's commitment to lead on responsible play, the company promotes awareness and encourages customers to use responsible gaming resources and tools to help manage their online casino, sports betting, horse racing and daily fantasy sports play. The tools are available in our apps and can be viewed on FanDuel's Play Well site. These 'Play Well' tools include the following:

Deposit Limit - Decide how much you can deposit within a given time period.

Wager Limit - Decide how much you can wager within a given time period.

Maximum Wager Size Limit - Decide how much you can wager on a single bet.

Time Limit - Decide the max daily number of hours you can spend on FanDuel apps.

Time Out - Decide if you want to take a break from betting.

As part of Flutter's Play Well strategy, FanDuel and Flutter's other global divisions are committed to together reaching a global goal by 2030, that 75 percent of active online customers will utilize at least one Play Well tool, with over 50 percent using at least one tool by 2026.

"This March marks the 20th anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and we will once again use this as a moment to demonstrate how FanDuel aims to set the standard for what it means to be a responsible operator," said Amy Howe, FanDuel Group CEO. "Through collaboration with our valued partners, we can continue to raise Responsible Gaming awareness and encourage our customers to incorporate our Play Well tools into their experience."

For more information on FanDuel Group and the commitment to responsible play please visit https://www.fanduel.com/playwell.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Media Contact:

FanDuel Group / press@fanduel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanduel-advances-partnerships-to-promote-awareness-and-education-during-problem-gambling-awareness-month-301776785.html

SOURCE FanDuel Group