FanDuel Group and Boyd Gaming Launch Mobile and Retail Sports Betting Across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) announced the launch of America's #1 Sportsbook in the state of Louisiana. Following the recent opening of five retail FanDuel Sportsbook locations at Boyd Gaming properties across the state, sports fans in Louisiana will be able to place bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook app in 55 of the state's 64 parishes starting Friday, January 28 at 8 AM CT.

Offered under Treasure Chest's sports-betting license, FanDuel Sportsbook is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Louisiana, who will now be able to place wagers in 55 parishes across the state on professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay : FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay Plus, where players can combine Same Game Parlay ™ bets from one game with bets from other games.

: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game Parlay Plus, where players can combine Same Game Parlay bets from one game with bets from other games. An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay ™ bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to offer Bad Beat Relief, the first to offer early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer its crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to offer Bad Beat Relief, the first to offer early payouts for championship teams, and the first to offer its crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion. Absurdly Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service. Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app will be available for both iOS and Android, and sports fans can sign up early at https://www.fanduel.com/sportsbook-la.

Louisiana sports fans looking for a great new place to watch their favorite teams can also enjoy five new FanDuel Sportsbook retail experiences at Boyd Gaming properties across the state: Delta Downs in Vinton; Evangeline Downs in Opelousas; Treasure Chest in Kenner, near New Orleans; Sam's Town in Shreveport; and Amelia Belle in Amelia. In addition to live betting windows, each book will offer convenient self-service betting kiosks, pending regulatory approval.

FanDuel and Boyd Gaming are industry leaders in promoting responsible play. Both companies provide their on-site staff with responsible wagering training and support services. FanDuel offers online customers in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit, and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site, where customers can find additional support services.

For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com .

