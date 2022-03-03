FanDuel Group Introduces New "Play Well" Initiatives During Problem Gambling Awareness Month

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and FanDuel Group is rolling out new programs to lead industry efforts to help sports fans enjoy sports wagering responsibly. FanDuel will debut a new ad campaign, new themed content, and a new $100,000 donation to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

FanDuel will launch a new responsible gaming advertising campaign and new RG themed content from Craig Carton.

Starting today, FanDuel will launch a new responsible gaming advertising campaign built by FanDuel's internal creative team and produced in partnership with Boomshot. The new multi-media campaign (TV, Digital, Social, Audio) titled "The System" will be highlighted by a signature television spot that will start airing during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and continue throughout the year backed by a significant media investment. In the launch TV spot, a friend seeks the inside scoop on a winning betting system. Rather than "road dogs" or "bird mascots," he learns the winning system is the one that keeps sports betting fun - using FanDuel's responsible gaming tools, like setting deposit, wager, and time limits. The commercial's goal is to drive awareness and usage of FanDuel's responsible gaming tools.

FanDuel Responsible Gaming Ambassador and sports media personality, Craig Carton, will also have a key role during Problem Gambling Awareness Month. A responsible gaming advocate who hosts the Carton and Roberts Show and Hello My Name is Craig on WFAN in New York, Carton will talk to FanDuel employees and FanDuel customers about his personal experiences with gambling and how his experiences can help others in managing their play. Carton will reinforce FanDuel's Play Well messaging, encouraging customers not to "chase" bets and keep wagering as a form of entertainment. Carton works with FanDuel's leadership to shape and amplify the company's responsible gaming initiatives and is working with various FanDuel departments on the role an operator could play in spotting play patterns that could require a customer to seek responsible gaming resources. The gifted storyteller filmed a variety of responsible gaming content that will begin airing in March, including:

A Responsible Gaming Training Module for FanDuel Employees

A Responsible Gaming tutorial for FanDuel Customers

Social Media videos that highlight FanDuel's RG Tools

"We're fully committed at FanDuel to developing useful tools and programs that make a difference in responsible gaming," said Adam Warrington, Vice President of Responsible Gaming, FanDuel Group. "Our new ad campaign and Craig Carton's content aim to bring an important spotlight to our player control tools that help customers keep sports betting fun and entertaining."

As part of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, FanDuel Group will also make a $100,000 donation to the National Council on Problem Gambling, allowing the organization to continue to advocate for programs and services to assist people and families affected by problem gambling.

"The Play Well tools offer a common-sense, non-stigmatizing approach to responsible play and problem gambling prevention. This critical initiative not only offers vital consumer protections but actively encourages customers to use these tools regularly," said National Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Keith Whyte. "We applaud FanDuel Group for taking meaningful steps, during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and all year long, to promote responsible gambling and address problem gambling nationwide."

All year round, FanDuel offers customers responsible gaming resources and tools to help manage their online casino, sports betting, horse racing and daily fantasy sports play. The tools are available in our apps and can be viewed on FanDuel's Play Well site. These responsible gaming tools include the following:

Deposit Limit - Decide how much you can deposit within a given time period.

- Decide how much you can deposit within a given time period. Wager Limit - Decide how much you can wager within a given time period.

- Decide how much you can wager within a given time period. Maximum Wager Size Limit - Decide how much you can wager on a single bet.

- Decide how much you can wager on a single bet. Time Limit - Decide the max daily number of hours you can spend on FanDuel apps.

- Decide the max daily number of hours you can spend on FanDuel apps. Time Out - Decide if you want to take a break from betting.

Self-Exclusion - Decide to exclude from gaming on all FanDuel Sites. FanDuel customers who self-exclude are offered a free Gamban subscription, which proactively blocks users from easily accessing thousands of gambling sites on up to 15 personal devices.

FanDuel Group is an industry leader in responsible play. There are more than 100 employees across the company focused on responsible gaming. As part of the onboarding process, new FanDuel Group employees go through responsible wagering training and current employees take part in responsible gaming training with the successful completion of RG training being tied to all employee compensation. At our retail locations and as part of our customer service operations, FanDuel has responsible gaming experts who can provide customers with resources and information to help manage play.

FanDuel Group operates casino brands in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The FanDuel Sportsbook is available online or at retail locations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia. FanDuel offers daily fantasy sports in 47 states. TVG, America's premiere horse racing and sports entertainment network, is available in HD on the new over-the-top Watch TVG app via Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platform in the United States.

For more responsible gaming content, follow us on Twitter @FDSportsbook. If you or anyone you know needs help, resources are available through the National Council on Problem Gambling. Anyone seeking assistance is encouraged to call or text 1-800-522-4700.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

