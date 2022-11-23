FanDuel Group Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Maryland

America's #1 Sportsbook Now Available in Maryland

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group announced the launch of America's #1 Sportsbook in the state of Maryland. Starting at 9 a.m. ET, sports fans in Maryland can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android or play via desktop .

The FanDuel Sportsbook brings its best-in-class online sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Maryland, who will now be able to place wagers across the state on professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, MMA, boxing, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including:

Bet $5 and get $200 in Free Bets for online customers: Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least $10 . Place your first bet of at least $5 and automatically receive $200 in sportsbook Free Bets . Customers can also Refer and Friend by inviting friends to join and both receive $100 in free bets.

Sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least . Place your first bet of at least and automatically receive in sportsbook . Customers can also Refer and Friend by inviting friends to join and both receive in free bets. An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game ParlayTM bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion. Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service. Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

FanDuel Sportsbook has an to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its Play Well site where customers can find additional support services.

Maryland sports fans looking for a great place to watch, and bet on, their favorite teams can also enjoy FanDuel Sportsbook's retail location at Sports & Social inside Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Maryland. This one-of-a-kind sports restaurant and gaming venue offers the ultimate sports fan experience. The FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has been the No. 1 sportsbook in the state since it opened on December 10, 2021.

Maryland becomes the 17th state in the United States where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.fanduel.com/playwell

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

