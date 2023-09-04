Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.09.2023 14:38:17

Fang Holdings Receives Non-Binding 'Going Private' Proposal

(RTTNews) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUNY) said it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter from Jiangong Dai, proposing to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares of the Company, including Class A Shares represented by American depositary shares, that are not currently owned by the Proposing Buyer in a "going-private" transaction at a proposed purchase price of US$0.619 per Class A Share or US$6.19 per ADS in cash.

According to the Proposal Letter, the US$6.19 per ADS price represents a premium of approximately 210% to the closing price of the ADSs on September 1, 2023.

Fang noted that its board intends to form a special committee of independent and disinterest directors to consider the proposed transaction and make a recommendation to the Board.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fang Holdings Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fang Holdings Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street geht es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen