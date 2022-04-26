+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 16:00:00

Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call

WASHINGTON , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Fannie Mae)

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on May 3, 2022.

The company's first quarter 2022 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Event day and time
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542630&tp_key=b6d60ce976

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-announces-scheduled-release-of-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301533150.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

