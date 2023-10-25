Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday morning, October 31, 2023, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on October 31, 2023.

Prior to the call, the company's third quarter 2023 earnings news release, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly and Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. Following the call, a transcript will be published to the same webpage and will remain available until our next quarterly earnings announcement.

CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPATION DETAILS – Fannie Mae Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Event day and time

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

8:00 AM (ET)

Listen-only webcast:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1637658&tp_key=f0c706edbc

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

