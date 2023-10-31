31.10.2023 12:23:00

Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.7 Billion for Third Quarter 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its third quarter 2023 financial results and filed its Third Quarter 2023 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Fannie Mae)

Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1637658&tp_key=f0c706edbc
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-reports-net-income-of-4-7-billion-for-third-quarter-2023--301972680.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) 0,71 12,80% Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Asiatische Börsen uneins
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte höher. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen