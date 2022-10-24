Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Will Require the Use of FICO Score 10 T

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced that FICO® Score 10 T has been validated and approved for use by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises). This decision means that FICO Score 10 T will be required to be used when available, as FICO is today, for each conforming mortgage delivered to the Enterprises.

The latest release of the company’s flagship FICO® Score, FICO® Score 10 T, FICO’s most powerful score to-date, gives lenders the flexibility and predictive power to make more precise lending decisions. FICO Score 10 T delivers increased predictive power while preserving the trusted and proven FICO Score minimum scoring criteria. Plus, FICO Score 10 T utilizes a consistent odds-to-score relationship as the prior FICO Score version used by the Enterprises, offering continuity and stability for lenders, investors and consumers.

FICO® Score 10 T incorporates trended credit bureau data. Different than traditional credit bureau data, trended data considers a historical view of data such as account balances for the previous 24+ months, giving lenders more insight into how individuals are managing their credit.

Compared to the prior version of the FICO® Score used by the Enterprises today, FICO® Score 10 T can enable an increase in mortgage originations of up to 5 percent (without taking on additional credit risk) or reduce default risk and losses by up to 17 percent. These improvements in predictive power can help mortgage lenders safely avoid unexpected credit risk and better control default rates, while making more loans to more consumers.

The FICO® Score is the independent standard measure of consumer credit risk and is provided free to consumers through hundreds of lenders via the FICO Score Open Access program. FICO is committed to credit inclusion, transparency, and education. Consumers can also go to myFICO.com for more information and resources or attend a free FICO Score A Better Future event.

