10.02.2020 20:00:00
Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced plans to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Thursday morning, February 13, 2020, before the opening of U.S. financial markets.
Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results at 8:00 a.m., ET, on February 13, 2020. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode.
The company's fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings news release, annual report on Form 10-K, and other supplemental information will be available on the company's Quarterly & Annual Results webpage at fanniemae.com/financialresults. A transcript of the call also will be made available on the page.
About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
