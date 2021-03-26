Fannie Mae Prices $715 Million Green Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2021-M1G) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $715 million Green Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on March 23, 2021. FNA 2021-M1G marks the fourth Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2021.

In the second decade of its Multifamily Green Financing business, Fannie Mae remains committed to generating positive environmental and social impact through our two Multifamily Green product types: our Green Building Certification (GBC) program and Green Rewards, our energy- and water consumption-reduction program. Combined, we have issued more than $90 billion of Multifamily MBS backed by these financing products. Through the Fannie Mae GeMS program, we have re-securitized an additional $11.7 billion in REMICs backed by Green MBS. As part of our efforts to improve the investor experience and add transparency, Fannie Mae changed the naming convention of the Green GeMS issuance to include a 'G' in the shelf name, so investors can more easily identify the bonds in the secondary market.

"The 2021-M1G is our 16th GeMS issuance backed by Green MBS collateral, building off of our $13 billion in Green MBS issued in 2020," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "March has been a busy issuance month and we were pleased with the investor focus on the M1G. The deal offers the growing number of ESG-related accounts in the market the ability to invest in 10-year, call-protected DUS collateral originated through our market-leading green financing program."

The FNA 2021-M1G joins the FNA 2021-M1S as the second GeMS of the year issued under Fannie Mae's recently published Sustainable Bond Framework, which covers Fannie Mae's issuance of sustainable, social, and green bonds and incorporates Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Bond Framework. The Fannie Mae Green MBS program has received a "light green" second party opinion (SPO) from CICERO. The Sustainable Bond Framework, Green Bond Framework, CICERO's SPO, issuance tracking, and other resources can be found on Fannie Mae's new Sustainable Bonds website, launched to provide investors a single site for Multifamily and Single-Family green and social bonds.

All classes of FNA 2021-M1G are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread Offered Price A1 $65,000,000 7.16 1.404 Fixed/AFC S+6 99.99 A2 $650,362,729 9.60 1.561 WAC S+20 97.41 X $65,000.000 7.05 0.156 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $715,362,729











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $715,362,729 Collateral: 40 Green Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (25.2%), CA (19.7%), IL (14.3%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.92x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 66.1%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2021-M1G) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

