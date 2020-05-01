Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $461 Million for First Quarter 2020

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its first quarter 2020 financial results and filed its first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's web site at www.fanniemae.com .

News release reporting first quarter 2020 financial results

Fannie Mae's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

Q1 2020 Financial Supplement

