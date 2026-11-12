CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.11.2026 15:30:02

Fantastic News for CoreWeave Stock Investors

Despite starting the year on a strong note, shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) are down by nearly 13% year-to-date, as of writing. What's going on with the company? On the one hand, CoreWeave is cashing in on massive demand for artificial intelligence (AI) compute. However, there are several issues with the company, including the massive debt it is now carrying on its balance sheet. That said, CoreWeave recently reported its third-quarter results, and they were full of bullish signs for the company. Let's dig in.

Image source: Getty Images.

The market had high expectations for CoreWeave ahead of its third-quarter earnings, and the neocloud company blew them out of the water. Revenue increased by 168% year over year to $3.7 billion. The top line grew much faster than operating expenses, resulting in strong growth in operating income.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoreWeave

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CoreWeave

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CoreWeave 47,93 -6,08% CoreWeave

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:27 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen: Technologiewerte weiter schwach -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen