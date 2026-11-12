CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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12.11.2026 15:30:02
Fantastic News for CoreWeave Stock Investors
Despite starting the year on a strong note, shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) are down by nearly 13% year-to-date, as of writing. What's going on with the company? On the one hand, CoreWeave is cashing in on massive demand for artificial intelligence (AI) compute. However, there are several issues with the company, including the massive debt it is now carrying on its balance sheet. That said, CoreWeave recently reported its third-quarter results, and they were full of bullish signs for the company. Let's dig in.
Image source: Getty Images.
The market had high expectations for CoreWeave ahead of its third-quarter earnings, and the neocloud company blew them out of the water. Revenue increased by 168% year over year to $3.7 billion. The top line grew much faster than operating expenses, resulting in strong growth in operating income.
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Analysen zu CoreWeave
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|47,93
|-6,08%
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