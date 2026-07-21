Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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22.07.2026 01:30:00

Fantastic News for Netflix Stock Investors!

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is going through a rough patch. The company's shares are down 45% over the past 12 months, as investors increasingly worry about slowing revenue growth and stiff competition. Netflix's recent second-quarter update, released on July 16, seems to have confirmed these fears. Even though its revenue and earnings for the period met Wall Street's estimates, the company's third-quarter guidance didn't, leading to a sharp post-earnings drop.However, there are still good reasons to be optimistic about Netflix's future. Let's consider one remark management made during the company's latest earnings call that should have investors excited. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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