Fanuc FY25 Profit Rises; Sees Higher Results In H1, FY26

(RTTNews) - Fanuc Corp. (FANUY, FANUF, 6954.T), a Japanese manufacturer specializing in factory automation, industrial robots, and machinery, reported Friday higher profit and net sales for fiscal 2025. Further, the firm issued outlook for first half and fiscal 2026, expecting growth in earnings and net sales.

Annual net income attributable to owners of the parent grew 12.9 percent to 166.54 billion Japanese yen from last year's 147.56 billion yen. Bsic earnings per share improved to 178.47 yen from 157.31 yen a year ago.

Ordinary income increased 15.6 percent year-over-year to 227.49 billion yen, and operating income grew 15.7 percent to 183.76 billion yen.

Net sales grew 7.6 percent to 857.83 billion yen from 797.13 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for the first half, the company projects net income of 92.10 billion yen or 98.70 yen per share, up 15.4 percent year-over-year, operating income of 100.40 billion yen, a growth of 16.8 percent, and net sales of 444.20 billion yen, up 9 percent from last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects net income of 184.90 billion yen or 198.14 yen per share, up 11 percent year-over-year, operating income of 212.00 billion yen, a growth of 15.5 percent, and net sales of 909.60 billion yen, up 6 percent from last year.

In Tokyo, the shares closed Friday's regular trading at 6,256.00 yen, down 1.3 percent.

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