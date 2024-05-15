|
15.05.2024 13:15:21
Far too many Britons are at the mercy of exploitative private landlords. I have a five-point plan to fix that | Stephen Cowan
For so many millions, the home-owning dream has died. Labour must protect them, and reconstruct a dysfunctional housing marketStephen Cowan chaired the independent private rented sector commissionSarah faces daily torment. An impending rent rise means she can no longer afford to live in the home she shares with her two children. She has to downsize. That means potentially having to split up her boys. Her youngest is doing his A-levels. Her oldest, just turned 18, is struggling with mental health issues. It is an unenviable problem.“Will I have to say that one son lives elsewhere and one lives with me,” asks Sarah (not her real name). “At best I can try to protect them and say it’s all going to be OK. But I have to say it to myself as well. But we’ve got no stability and could be thrown out in two months’ time.”Stephen Cowan chaired the independent private rented sector commission and is leader of Hammersmith and Fulham council Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
