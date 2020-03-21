FarEye Offers Zero-Fee Technology to Handle Surge and Execute Contactless Home Deliveries Amidst COVID-19

- FarEye is offering its capabilities to Dr. Lal Path Labs, Future Group in India, 7-Eleven in Philippines and Posti Group in Finland

- Exploring synergies with More Retail in India, Mega Image in Romania and Konzum in Croatia among others

NEW DELHI, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure seamless deliveries of groceries & daily essential items at every doorstep while maintaining social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, FarEye–predictive logistics platform, today announced that it will work with companies globally and equip them with its home delivery optimization software to handle surge in home deliveries with available drivers, quickly onboard part-time drivers and make deliveries contactless.

FarEye will provide its solution - FarEye SERVE , free of cost -

To organizations making home deliveries of daily essential items- like groceries, food, medicines until June 30, 2020 , and will continue supporting the cause til situation is better

, and will continue supporting the cause til situation is better For all deliveries to hospital sites & for supply of food and medicines for non-government organizations that are responding to COVID-19 crisis until September 30, 2020

The organizations can use this technology remotely and instantly by registering online

The pandemic combined with growing anxiety is adding tremendous pressure on delivery operations. While on one hand there is a major disruption in the supply chain, there is also a high variability in consumer demand. The increasing lockdowns are putting more pressure on home deliveries of essential goods as people are in social distancing and not going to the shops and malls. Retailers and delivery companies are struggling to scale their delivery operations and make grocery, sanitizers, medicines, food available for all.

"More than 219,000 cases of Coronavirus have surfaced globally and as a reaction, country-wide lockdowns are quickly expanding, triggering an avalanche of uncertainties about the future. Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have been impacted by the virus and hope for their speedy recovery. This pandemic has put a mandatory reset button on all of us and is pushing everyone to reflect and realize how everything is temporary and fragile. We want to lean in and do our bit by offering our optimization technology as a support to ensure seamless movement of essential goods in the midst of this crisis," says Kushal Nahata, CEO, FarEye .

"If you are a retailer of essential services, we understand that you are facing some tough times as the onus of making sure essential commodities reach your customers is your responsibility. We would like to help such retailers get better enabled to deal with business continuity. Our vision is to ensure nobody is deprived of essential supplies during these tough times," adds Nahata.

The offering, FarEye SERVE will allow partners to:

Increase coverage and deliveries through intelligent routing

Provide contactless deliveries through wallet-enabled app with no card and cash transactions

Onboard temporary staff immediately

Provide a smartphone app for drivers to ensure real-time communication with customers

Remote instant go-live to commence operations

FarEye shall be on-boarding the businesses remotely and instantly and will offer services to businesses of any size, who are moving goods from stores to customers and hospitals where impacted patients reside.

Click here to know more: https://www.getfareye.com/fareye-fights-corona.php

About FarEye

FarEye is a ML-based predictive logistics platform for businesses to execute, track, collaborate, predict and optimize movement of goods. It has empowered global leaders like DHL, Amway, Walmart, Hilti among many others achieve growth, happier customers and higher margins.

It is one of India's fastest-growing start-ups with a 280% increase in ARR year on year. Clocking triple-digit revenue growth for the past 3 years, FarEye is now targeting a 325% growth in revenue this fiscal.

Since 2013, FarEye has matured into a well-acknowledged player facilitating over 10 million transactions per day across 20+ countries for more than 150 customers. The organization has received more than 12 Gartner mentions and 30+ awards. FarEye employs nearly 300 people and is certified as a great workplace by the Great Place to Work® organization, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces.

