FarEye Partners With Blue Yonder to Enhance Logistics Execution, Collaboration, and Visibility

LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye, the leading predictive logistics SaaS platform to help predict, plan, manage and optimize supply chains, has announced a partnership with Blue Yonder, a leading digital fulfilment platform provider.

The partnership will empower global enterprises to drive seamless interoperability between legacy infrastructure and modern supply chain and logistics tools. The joint capabilities of both organizations will bring predictive and real-time visibility to supply chains across manufacturing, retail distribution, logistics, and ecommerce.

The joint solution can be accessed through Blue Yonder's LuminateTM Platform. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Luminate Platform combines rich internal and external data from across a customer's digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based business decisions.

FarEye's visibility platform, carrier library, and last-mile dynamic routing solution underpin Blue Yonder's Luminate Platform and transportation management capabilities to provide best-in-class solutions for end-to-end logistics challenges. Together, the solution will help companies win in this customer-centric era enabling exceptional delivery experiences and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments.

"Globally, approximately 30% of the spend on logistics is to tackle inefficiencies, creating an opportunity to save USD 1000 billion. Together, FarEye and Blue Yonder aim to capture this market with their joint offering, which will eliminate the visibility 'black box' in delivery logistics and provide an exceptional customer experience in the last mile," says Kushal Nahata, CEO , FarEye.

About FarEye

FarEye is a logistics SaaS platform for execution and predictive visibility. It enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics operations. With 12+ Gartner mentions, FarEye is empowering more than 150 enterprises across 20 plus countries to win in this customer-centric era with exceptional delivery experience and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198239/FarEye_Logo.jpg