28.03.2023 13:20:00
Farfetch Is Down 94% From Its High. Time to Buy?
Between its initial public offering in late 2018 to its peak in early 2021, Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) saw its shares soar 158%, as investor enthusiasm reached ever-increasing levels. The surging stock price is understandable given the innovative and disruptive potential with this business. What goes up, must come down, however, and Farfetch's shares are down a whopping 94% as of March 24 from their all-time high of $73.75 set in February 2021. Is it time to be opportunistic and buy this apparel stock? Let's look at the pros and cons to answer that question.Probably the single most favorable characteristic about Farfetch is that it is a platform and marketplace business that focuses solely on luxury goods. As far as online shopping is concerned, luxury items still have a long way to go. According to Statista, luxury goods are set to increase their e-commerce penetration to 25% in 2025, up from just 10% in 2018. As a leader in the space, this trend bodes well for the company's long-term prospects. Continue reading
