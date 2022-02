Farfetch Stock Jumped Today. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were flying higher today, finishing up 39% after the online luxury fashion company posted fourth-quarter earnings results that showed surprising profit growth and reassured investors of its long-term growth opportunity.Though revenue actually missed estimates as the top line grew 23% to $666 million, the company made up for it on the bottom line as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged from $10.4 million to $36.1 million as the company made efforts to control markdowns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading