Farfetch To Buy Violet Grey For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Farfetch Limited (FTCH), a British-Portuguese online luxury fashion retail platform, said on Friday that it will acquire luxury beauty retailer, Violet Grey. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition comes ahead of the launch of beauty arm on the Farfetch marketplace, which is scheduled for later this year.

Commenting on the deal, Stephanie Phair, Chief Customer Officer, Farfetch said, "It will enable us to offer our informed and engaged customers a curated selection of the industry's most sought-after products on the Farfetch marketplace, joining a world of beauty brands, from the iconic leading global brands, to smaller brands with a cult following."