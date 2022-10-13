Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho Selects Guidewire Cloud to Deliver More Value for Business Growth

Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho (FBM Idaho), the state’s largest domestic personal lines insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that FBM Idaho selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, quickly adapt to changing market demands, and deliver more value to its agents and policyholders. A Guidewire self-managed customer since 2010, the company plans to migrate InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud across the entire organization at the same time.

"As a regional insurance organization, we need to make sure that we're maximizing resources, and we feel that Guidewire Cloud aligns with our long-term strategy and goals to leverage the capabilities of a broader organization to move us forward and allow us to compete effectively against competitors of all sizes,” said Todd Argall, executive vice president and chief executive officer, FBM Idaho. "Guidewire Cloud offers us resource flexibility and cost management by enabling us to stay current on Guidewire’s latest technologies and innovations, while devoting less time to system maintenance and upgrades.”

Argall added, "InsuranceSuite’s management reporting capabilities are very impressive in the Guidewire Cloud environment to enhance what our team has done. CustomerEngage and ProducerEngage will enable us to take the system to the next level of usability and maximize the experience our agents and customers have in working with us. Another big advantage of Guidewire Cloud is that it will offer us tremendous flexibility to integrate with the best-in-class insurtech solutions in the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and advance our transformation.”

"We admire FBM Idaho’s 75 years of service as one of Idaho’s leading auto insurers, the largest writer of farm and ranch insurance in the state, and the largest personal lines insurance company wholly based there,” said John Mullen, president and chief revenue officer, Guidewire. "We appreciate the company’s partnership and their confidence in leveraging InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to amplify their reputation as a company that helps its neighbors.”

About Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho

Celebrating 75 years of protecting what matters most in Idaho, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is one of Idaho’s leading auto insurers, the second largest writer of all insurance lines in Idaho, the largest writer of farm and ranch insurance in the state, and the largest personal lines insurance company based solely in Idaho. The company was recently recognized by Forbes as Idaho’s "Best-In-State” insurance company for homeowners insurance. For more information, visit: www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

